Patrick Mahomes is one of the best quarterbacks in the entire NFL, and following a solid career at Texas Tech, he has certainly made his mark in the pros. When it comes to his personal life, there are two people in his life that fans always look to. Those two people are his TikTok-obsessed brother Jackson, and his fiancee Brittany Matthews.

Matthews has been known for her antics at Chiefs games, and fans will make up any excuse to offer up slander online. Well, that is exactly what happened on Wednesday night as Mahomes and Matthews had a bizarre interaction while sitting courtside at a Texas Tech basketball game. Mahomes said something to his fiancee, which led to an animated response from the latter.

On social media, fans were quick to say that Mahomes was being treated poorly and that he probably feels trapped in his relationship. It was the typical nonsense one could find on Twitter, and Mahomes felt like he needed to address it.

"Man people are weird… love you babe @brittanylynne8," Mahomes wrote on Twitter.

Matthews is someone that football fans have targeted in the past, and moving forward, it doesn't seem like that will change. Hopefully, Mahomes and his fiancee are able to move past it as they try to live their lives normally.