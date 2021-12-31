Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs had a very rough start to the NFL season. They fell to 3-4 after seven games and it seemed like they were pretty well down for the count. The offense was bad and the defense was even worse. Now, however, the Chiefs are sitting at a record of 11-4 which makes them the best team in the AFC right now. They are on an impressive 8-game winning streak and they are trying to keep this momentum going as they head into the playoffs.

This weekend, the Chiefs are set to take on the Cincinnati Bengals, who need a win if they want to try and lock up the AFC North division. Of course, this will not be an easy game for the Chiefs, however, Mahomes is confident they can pull it off. While speaking to reporters today, Mahomes even revealed the key to the team's success as of late.

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

“I think it was just staying with the process, that was the biggest thing,” Mahomes said. “No one held their head down, we knew there was a lot of season left, we knew that what we wanted was right in front of us. Our guys came in with the right mentality every single day to get better and we’re sitting where we’re at now, but the job is not finished. We still have to try and find a way to get this No. 1 seed playing two great football teams these next two weeks and then try to make a run in the playoffs. We understand that it’s not done yet. It’s been great these last few weeks, but we still have a long way to go.”

The Chiefs are currently favorites to come out of the AFC, however, they will have some stiff competition moving forward. Only time will tell whether or not this team can actually get it done when it matters the most. If one thing is for certain, they definitely have the playoff experience necessary.