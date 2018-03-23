Texas Tech
- SportsPatrick Mahomes Rushes To Fiancee's Defense After Viral Courtside MomentPatrick Mahomes felt like the internet was doing too much.By Alexander Cole
- SportsPatrick Mahomes Encourages Texas Tech Students During Commencement SpeechPatrick Mahomes addressed students at his alma mater during their virtual graduation.By Cole Blake
- SportsPatrick Mahomes To Give Speech At Texas Tech GraduationPatrick Mahomes is set to make a speech at Texas Tech's virtual graduation ceremony, next week.By Cole Blake
- SportsVirginia Fans Burn Couches To Celebrate National Championship Win: WatchVirginia captured their first National Title on Monday night.By Alexander Cole
- SportsVirginia Defeats Texas Tech In Overtime To Capture First National TitleVirginia scored a corner three to force overtime.By Alexander Cole
- SportsVirginia Vs. Texas Tech: NCAA Final Yields Closest Betting Odds In 20 YearsExperts agree, Texas Tech vs. Virginia is too close to call.By Devin Ch
- SportsNCAA Tournament TV Schedule For Tonight's Sweet 16 GamesWhere to watch tonight's Sweet 16 action.By Kyle Rooney