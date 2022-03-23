Tyreek Hill and the Kansas City Chiefs were in the midst of contract negotiations over the past week, however, it became clear that Hill was asking for way more than anyone would have ever imagined. Hill is one of the best wide receivers in the entire league, and he was hoping to be paid like it.

With that in mind, the Chiefs decided today that it was no longer feasible to have Hill on the roster. This then led to trade talks with the Miami Dolphins and the New York Jets. In the last few minutes, the Chiefs pulled the trigger on a trade, as Hill was sent to the Dolphins.

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Chiefs received "a 2022 1st-round pick (No. 29), a 2nd-round pick (No. 50) and a 4th-round pick, as well as 4th- and 6th-round picks in the 2023 draft."

As for Hill, the Dolphins have signed him to a four-year deal worth $120 million, which is the most money a wide receiver has ever been given from an annual standpoint. $72 million is guaranteed, and now, Hill will be catching passes from the likes of Tua Tagovailoa.

This is breaking news, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you any new developments.