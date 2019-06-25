Patrick Mahomes' longtime girlfriend, Brittany Matthews, has read the trolling comments and heard from all the haters who think the Kansas City Chiefs' MVP QB could "do better," but she's taking it in stride.

Matthews, who has been dating Mahomes since their high school days, recently took to instagram to respond to all the hate with a couple bikini photos along with the caption: "Me, when you get told all the time your boyfriend could do so much better."

Mahomes and the Chiefs will kickoff the 2019 NFL season with two road games, including a September 8 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars and a showdown with the division rival Oakland Raiders in Week 2. The Chiefs will return to Arrowhead Stadium for their home opener in Week 3, where they'll host the Baltimore Ravens.

Last season, Mahomes led the NFL with 50 touchdown passes to just 12 interceptions, while throwing for 5,097 yards, trailing only Ben Roethlisberger. The 23-year old QB earned MVP honors and led KC to an AFC-best 12-4 mark, but fell short of the eventual Super Bowl champion New England Patriots in the AFC championship game.