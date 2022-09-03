Pat Stay Interpolates Eminem's "Stan" On The Game Diss Track, "Warm Up" Feat. Kaleb Simmonds

Earlier this summer, The Game delivered an Eminem diss track on his Drillmatic album, titled "The Black Slim Shady." The controversial song earned the California rapper plenty of backlash, including a diss track of his own from renowned battle rapper Pat Stay.

"I gotta say, as a fan @losangelesconfidential it's been hard to watch you desperately begging for @eminem attention trying to battle him," Stay wrote on Instagram along with a meme. "Trust me, I respect the hunger, but once you start that whole ‘he only blew up because he’s white’ type sh*t it comes off more hater-ish than competitive."





The underground star called out The Game for his apparent eagerness to battle a white boy and offered himself up as a challenger. "Lots of famous rappers have jumped in the ring to solidify their positions as lyricists and real MCs. And that seems to be what you’ve been trying to prove. So bring it. I’m that white boy you need to see first," Stay wrote.

The Game didn't offer a direct response, and instead chose to block Pat, prompting the former to drop off his "Warm Up" diss featuring Kaleb Simmonds and interpolation of Slim Shady's "Stan."

Check it out on YouTube below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Dear Slim, I wrote you and you still haven't responded

Pat Stay called me out, I got scared and blocked him

I never meant to hurt you, but tonight I'm cleaning out my closet

