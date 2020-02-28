After a minor setback & delay, it looks like we finally have the release date for PartyNextDoor’s long awaited new album. To coincide with the release of his new song “Split Decision,” the Toronto crooner decided to come though last night and announce that PartyMobile will be dropping March 27th.

From what we can see from the pre-order page, the project will consist of 15 songs in total and feature Drake on a couple records, which we heard with “Loyal.” Unfortunately there’s no other information about the project and features, but rumors were circulating the past few weeks that Rihanna might be on it, so we’ll just have to patiently wait to find that out.

Party first teased the project’s release for February, promising fans that he needed the extra time to put the finishing touches on it. "To the fans, I’m gonna need some more time to put the finishing touches on this album," wrote the critically-acclaimed Toronto artist. "February... I promise the extra time will be worth it.” However, he apparently needed a little more time as it’s once again been pushed back till March 27th now.

Who’s excited to finally hear PartyMobile on March 27th?