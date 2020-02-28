mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

PartyNextDoor Gets Caught Cheating On "Split Decision"

Erika Marie
February 28, 2020 00:40
PartyNextDoor is back with another track from his forthcoming album, "PARTYMOBILE."


Naysayers don't believe that PartyNextDoor is truly releasing his album soon, but the singer-songwriter returns with another single to prove that the release of PARTYMOBILE is the real deal. The OVO artist shared his latest track "Split Decision," a song where he deals with the repercussions of creeping around on his partner and getting caught red-handed. 

The melodic, light-yet-cryptic single tells the tale of the singer being caught "with another b*tch" and now his significant other must make the "split decision" of whether they should leave or stay in the relationship. The chorus repeats that PartNextDoor's partner will never trust or love him again. "Said all you need is your friends and you just be frontin'," he sings. Let us know your thoughts and if you're ready for PARTYMOBILE, the artist's first album in four years.

Quotable Lyrics

Tried to call a million times and no I won't stop
Callin' to apologize, just got my heart stuck, heart stuck
You found some things you never should have found, never should have found
But you found it anyway, you found it anyway

PartyNextDoor PARTYMOBILE
