As we reflect on this decade in music, we realize that PartyNextDoor was certainly one of its MVP's. His self-titled EP and its sequel, respectively released in 2013 and 2014, have already proven that they will stand the test of time and continue to stand leagues ahead of whatever hip hop-R&B blends that have come out in recent years. You could make arguments for the quality of his later releases, but the greatness of PartyNextDoor and PartyNextDoor 2 remains indisputable.

After a two-year hiatus since the release of PND's Seven Days EP, it appears we're finally about to be blessed with more morose bangers. The Toronto artist posted a photo of himself today on Instagram - his last post dates back to 71 weeks ago - with a caption that simply reads, "Friday." A message like this could pretty fairly be interpreted as him hinting at new music. While there have been no signs whether it will arrive in the form of a single, an EP or a full album, it's clear that PND has a lot in the stash. The OVO signee has been teasing that he's been locked away in the studio for a good chunk of the year and has previewed what he's been cooking up, including a song with Rihanna.