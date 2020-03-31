PARTYNEXTDOOR and Joyner Lucas both released their highly-anticipated new albums last week but, according to the first-week sales projections, neither will have a strong enough week to take The Weekndout of the top spot on the charts.

Despite all the excitement surrounding PARTYMOBILE and ADHD, it would appear as though neither one of those projects will have what it takes to dethrone The Weeknd as the Canadian crooner seems poised to spend another week at No. 1. According to Billboard, After Hours is likely to earn an additional 100,000 album units in its second week out. While it is still early to tell, that should be enough to keep him at the front of the pack.

His competition includes the new releases from Dua Lipa, Pearl Jam, and 5 Seconds Of Summer. All of those are set to debut higher than PND and Joyner.



As it pertains to PARTYMOBILE, which features Drake and Rihanna, the latest OVO Sound release is looking at a start of approximately 45,000 album units moved. Joyner Lucas will likely finish right behind the singer with 30,000 sales figures.

Do you think these are good numbers for PARTYNEXTDOOR and Joyner Lucas? With The Weeknd looking set for another week at the head of his kingdom, who do you think will end up dethroning him?



