Paris Texas Go 2/2 With Second Single "Situations"

Alex Zidel
March 18, 2021 11:44
Paris Texas via YouTube

Paris Texas

Compton duo Paris Texas releases their second single "SITUATIONS".


Paris Texas only has two songs on the market, but both of them show extreme promise for this burgeoning group from Compton, California. The duo, made up of Louie Pastel and Felix, has been impacting the game with creative visuals and a new take on sound creation, delivering their second new single in a couple of months with "SITUATIONS".

The new single is another success for Paris Texas, which continues to open eyes to its original product. It follows "HEAVY METAL" as the duo's second song on DSPs, accompanied by a music video directed by j4ck. 

Paris Texas is only two songs in but a lot of people are predicting big things for the future of the group. Listen to "SITUATIONS" below and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics:

Fill the tank, hit the road outta state
Gotta blow, hit the switch, detonate 
I don't got any time, time to waste
Got the juice, no I don't concentrate
Argue with my family, that was day to day
Leave the house for the all the dreams I had to chase
Didn't come too close, but still got sh*t to say
Barely listened to what Papa had to say

