Compton Duo Paris Texas Releases Debut Single "Heavy Metal"

Paris Texas has been teasing their arrival over the course of the last few weeks and, on Wednesday, they finally introduced themselves, releasing their debut single "Heavy Metal".

The duo, which includes Louie Pastel and Felix, is based in South Central Los Angeles, and they're ready to open your eyes to their eccentric sound. Already showcasing star quality on their first musical offering, Paris Texas breathes new life into Compton's iconic rap scene, bending genres and integrating elements from across the sonic universe to present "Heavy Metal".

The video is directed by ILLIMITEWORLD, marking a macabre introduction to the group, and setting themselves up for success this year.

Watch the debut video from Paris Texas below and let us know if you're feeling this.

Quotable Lyrics:

I just wanted my father's applause

I just wanted my mother's applause

I just wanted these crackers' applause

So I stand on the stage with the boys