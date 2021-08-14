mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Pardison Fontaine Wants Company On "By Myself"

Joe Abrams
August 14, 2021 14:12
By Myself
Pardison Fontaine

It seems Fontaine's scared of ending up alone.


Pardison Fontaine, real name Jorden Kyle Lanier Thorpe, has been a consistent force in the R&B and hip-hop world for years now. Whether he's front and center with his beloved romance with Megan Thee Stallion or behind the scenes with a plethora of songwriting credits for the industry's biggest names. However, Fontaine is shifting the focus onto himself with his new release "By Myself."

Despite his seemingly perfect relationship with Megan Thee Stallion, "By Myself" is a sad R&B slow jam that finds Fontaine lonely and scared of ending up all alone. Still, the track definitely feels perfect for a Summertime drive or a late night looking at the stars with its gentle guitars and simple beat. Surprisingly enough, Fontaine chooses a drill-like drum pattern to sing over, though it's hard to tell because of Fontaine's prominent melodies. 

"By Myself" marks Fontaine's first single since last year. The singer hasn't dropped an extended project since 2019.

Check out the track below:

Quotable Lyrics:

If I catch a lick I put my dog on
Girl you are the sleeve I put my heart on
And when I need, who do I call o-o-on
I might end up by myself

