Pardison Fontaine Drops "UNDER8ED" Album Feat. Jadakiss, Offset & More

Pardison Fontaine's last project, Not Supposed To Be Here, came out four years ago. A lot has changed for him since then. Within hip hop circles, it's widely known that if you're looking for a hit record, you call up Fontaine to lend his pen. He's a part of the reason the world has "Bodak Yellow" - a song that rumbled nightclubs floors across the world and introduced many to the fetching ferocity of Cardi B. After racking up credits all over Cardi's critically-acclaimed Invasion of Privacy, Fontaine was enlisted for Kanye West' Ye sessions, which resulted in him writing the majority of "Violent Crimes".

After having a run like this, it makes perfect sense that Fontaine would be invigorated to jump from behind the notepad and start owning his winning words. One of his first attempts to re-introduce himself to the game as a full-bodied artist was the Cardi-assisted "Backin' It Up". The success of this tough-talking track confirmed that Pardison stepping up to the mic was the right move.

Earlier this week, he prepared listeners for heat of his new album, UNDER8ED, by sharing a single featuring Offset, entitled "Take It Down." Its brazen bars and addictive chorus were a snapshot of his strengths that are embedded throughout UNDER8ED. Pardison grabs more features from Jadakiss, Jeremih and City Girls, but he shines on his own on tracks like "Southside".