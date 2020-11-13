Heinous accusations made against Jamie Long, former singer of Pretty Ricky, are being recanted by his ex-wife. In August 2019, Cyntoia Brown-Long was freed from prison after her murder case gained international attention. Cyntoia was just a teenager when she was working as a prostitute and a man picked her up. She claimed shot and killed him to protect herself, but a jury thought otherwise. While in prison, celebrities drew attention to her case and after 15 years, she was released. Days later, Cyntoia married Jamie Long, and it didn't take long for her newlywed husband's ex-wife, Pam Long of Bad Boy's R&B girl group Total, to come forward with accusations of sexual assault.

In an interview back in October 2019, Pam stated that Jamie was a sexual abuser while they were married. Over a year later, Pam Long has issued a formal statement to recant those claims while asking Jamie for forgiveness. "I made a comment about Jamie Long and that comment was that he forced himself on women and right after that I said, 'Do you remember that night?'... I was telling the world that my ex-husband forced himself on me sexually and that was a lie. Jamie, I'm sorry for what it is that I said about you. I'm sorry for the shame that I have brought to your name, to your family, to you, your wife, your mom, your sister, and those who love you."

Pam also apologized to her loved ones, including her church family, who she said "had no idea that this was a lie." She continued to apologize to Jamie and asked for forgiveness for everyone involved. "I'm sorry does not make up for what it is that I have [done]." Watch Pam Long deliver her apology in full below.