After serving 15 years in prison for first-degree murder, Cyntoia Brown was released yesterday and is now a free woman. Brown had been convicted at age 16 after she had killed a man who was soliciting her for sex. The young woman was being sex trafficked and was simply defending herself at the time. Her case garnered the attention of huge names in the entertainment industry and eventually, her release was fought for and achieved. It was a huge win for the 31-year-old who can finally experience adulthood outside of the confines of the prison system.

"While first giving honor to God who made all of this possible, I would also like to thank my many supporters who have spoken on my behalf and prayed for me," Brown said in a statement, per ABC. "I’m blessed to have a very supportive family and friends to support me in the days to come. I look forward to using my experiences to help other women and girls suffering abuse and exploitation."

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has been one of the people keeping tabs on Brown's case and hopped on Twitter to congratulate her on her newfound freedom. James has always been one to speak up on social issues and that's exactly what he did here.

Upon her release, Brown will now be the subject of a Netflix documentary which will talk about her case and her life in general.