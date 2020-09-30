Pacman Da Gunman Releases New Album "Esta Loca Vida Mia" With Features From Boosie Badazz, & More

Pacman Da Gunman is one of the artists that was working closely with Nipsey Hussle before his tragic death, being signed to his All Money In imprint and making noise out of Los Angeles. The rapper has continued to come through with new music, recently dropping his "Ambient Lights" single and teasing a full-length drop. He has officially stuck to his promise, releasing his new album Esta Loca Vida Mia.

With sixteen new songs and features from Boosie Badazz, Yhung T.O., and Rayven Justice, Pacman Da Gunman delivers a taste of the West Coast, picking beats that describe the current sound of Los Angeles. Much of the album was produced by SpaceNTime, with additional contributions from Beat Boy, EyeQ, and K-Lud.

Listen to the new album from Pacman Da Gunman below.

Tracklist:

1. Sin Or Bless

2. Better Know It

3. Alone In A Foreign

4. All Good (feat. Yhung T.O.)

5. Pic'n & Choosin'

6. Circumstances

7. Can't Believe It

8. Regardless (The Experiment)

9. Mindin' My Business

10. Runnin' Outta Space (feat. Boosie Badazz)

11. Ambient Lights

12. You Know How That Go (feat. Rayven Justice)

13. What's Yo Reason

14. Different

15. Really

16. Blow It