Pacman Da Gunman Returns With New Single "Ambient Lights"

Pacman Da Gunman has been making waves over the last few years thanks to a plethora of projects that have been filled with content about his upbringing and life experiences. As a signee to Nipsey Hussle's All Money In imprint, fans have been expecting a lot from the artist and he has been consistently delivering. This is especially true on his latest single called "Ambient Lights."

With this track, the California-native delivers some flashy bars about the vibe he's trying to exude on any given night. From the lights coming from his foreign car to drugs and alcohol, Pacman Da Gunman is painting a vivid picture of his perfect evening. It's a great track to vibe to and we're definitely excited to hear more from him.

Give this track a spin, and let us know what you think, in the comments below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Late model Benz, Ambient Lights

Usually I'm drinking but fuck it I'm smoking tonight

Candle lit, it feels so right