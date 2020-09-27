mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Pacman Da Gunman Returns With New Single "Ambient Lights"

Alexander Cole
September 27, 2020 13:14
82 Views
00
0
Image via Pacman Da GunmanImage via Pacman Da Gunman
Image via Pacman Da Gunman

Ambient Lights
Pacman Da Gunman

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Pacman Da Gunman continues to impress fans with his latest effort "Ambient Lights."


Pacman Da Gunman has been making waves over the last few years thanks to a plethora of projects that have been filled with content about his upbringing and life experiences. As a signee to Nipsey Hussle's All Money In imprint, fans have been expecting a lot from the artist and he has been consistently delivering. This is especially true on his latest single called "Ambient Lights."

With this track, the California-native delivers some flashy bars about the vibe he's trying to exude on any given night. From the lights coming from his foreign car to drugs and alcohol, Pacman Da Gunman is painting a vivid picture of his perfect evening. It's a great track to vibe to and we're definitely excited to hear more from him.

Give this track a spin, and let us know what you think, in the comments below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Late model Benz, Ambient Lights
Usually I'm drinking but fuck it I'm smoking tonight
Candle lit, it feels so right

Pacman Da Gunman
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  82
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Pacman Da Gunman new song new music Ambient Lights
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Pacman Da Gunman Returns With New Single "Ambient Lights"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject