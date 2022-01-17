OVO Sound Radio Returns With Season 4 Episode 1 Featuring The Weeknd, Gunna & More

OVO Sound Radio has returned for a fourth season to start 2022. The first episode of the new season sees Oliver El-Khatib and G0homeroger each contribute sets featuring the hottest new music, as well as tracks you may not yet be hip to.
The set kicks off with a pair of tracks from the late rapper, Drakeo the Ruler, who passed away last month after being stabbed backstage at the Once Upon a Time in LA festival.
Other highlights include tracks from The Weeknd, Snoh Aalegra, Gunna, LUCKI, and more.
Check the full tracklist below.
Oliver Set:
Drakeo the ruler - Go crazy
Drakeo the Ruler - Stop Playin Wit That Man
BluebucksClan - When You See
Real Boston Richey - Bullseye
Gunna & Future - pushin P (feat. Young Thug)
Beny Jr - Me Quieres Ver?
Morad - Pelele
Beny Jr - Doble Cara
Central Cee - Daily Duppy
Central Cee - Retail Therapy
Jnr Choi - To The Moon
Navaz - Pop Molly (feat. Skeng)
Skeng & Rvssian - 23
Popcaan - El Gringo
Lou Val - Why Lie?
The Weeknd - Best Friends
Francis and the Lights - A Modern Promise
Jai Paul - He
Snoh Aalegra - Lost You (GOVI Remix)
Moodymann - Wednesday Night People
G0homeroger set:
Fredo Bagz - Get Back
DB.Boutabag - 10PM
BabyStone Gorillas - Certified Stepper
Mondo Jackson - Fix Her Face (feat. BabyTron)
Jugg Harden - I Like
Baby Money - Long Time Comin
SpotemGottem - On A Tee (feat. Icewear Vezzo)
PGF Nuk X PGF Mooda - Stress (Opp Holiday)
Shawny Binladen X Big Yaya - Paid N Yellow
Big GLTAOW - At the BNB (feat. K$upreme & Big Yaya)
FCG Heem - AMG
Kankan - Under Me
Summrs - Ghost Glocks
Redda - Rich
Kankan - Wokeup
NGeeYL - Out Da Roof
Skuffle - In The House
LUCKI & F1lthy - Where I Be
Babyface Ray & YN Jay - Rich Ugly MFS
Gunna - idk that bitch (feat. G Herbo)