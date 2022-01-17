OVO Sound Radio Returns With Season 4 Episode 1 Featuring The Weeknd, Gunna & More

OVO Sound Radio has returned for a fourth season to start 2022. The first episode of the new season sees Oliver El-Khatib and G0homeroger each contribute sets featuring the hottest new music, as well as tracks you may not yet be hip to.

The set kicks off with a pair of tracks from the late rapper, Drakeo the Ruler, who passed away last month after being stabbed backstage at the Once Upon a Time in LA festival.

Other highlights include tracks from The Weeknd, Snoh Aalegra, Gunna, LUCKI, and more.

Check the full tracklist below.

Oliver Set:

Drakeo the ruler - Go crazy

Drakeo the Ruler - Stop Playin Wit That Man

BluebucksClan - When You See

Real Boston Richey - Bullseye

Gunna & Future - pushin P (feat. Young Thug)

Beny Jr - Me Quieres Ver?

Morad - Pelele

Beny Jr - Doble Cara

Central Cee - Daily Duppy

Central Cee - Retail Therapy

Jnr Choi - To The Moon

Navaz - Pop Molly (feat. Skeng)

Skeng & Rvssian - 23

Popcaan - El Gringo

Lou Val - Why Lie?

The Weeknd - Best Friends

Francis and the Lights - A Modern Promise

Jai Paul - He

Snoh Aalegra - Lost You (GOVI Remix)

Moodymann - Wednesday Night People

G0homeroger set:

Fredo Bagz - Get Back

DB.Boutabag - 10PM

BabyStone Gorillas - Certified Stepper

Mondo Jackson - Fix Her Face (feat. BabyTron)

Jugg Harden - I Like

Baby Money - Long Time Comin

SpotemGottem - On A Tee (feat. Icewear Vezzo)

PGF Nuk X PGF Mooda - Stress (Opp Holiday)

Shawny Binladen X Big Yaya - Paid N Yellow

Big GLTAOW - At the BNB (feat. K$upreme & Big Yaya)

FCG Heem - AMG

Kankan - Under Me

Summrs - Ghost Glocks

Redda - Rich

Kankan - Wokeup

NGeeYL - Out Da Roof

Skuffle - In The House

LUCKI & F1lthy - Where I Be

Babyface Ray & YN Jay - Rich Ugly MFS

Gunna - idk that bitch (feat. G Herbo)