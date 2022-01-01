On December 18th, 28-year-old Los Angeles rapper Drakeo the Ruler was murdered at his hometown's Once Upon A Time music festival. Authorities immediately launched an investigation following the stabbing that took Drakeo's life, but according to TMZ, they've hit a "wall of silence" due to a lack of cooperation from witnesses.

Law enforcement sources have told the outlet that they're "mostly relying on surveillance cellphone footage to crack the case," seeing as those who saw firsthand what happened are reportedly refusing to talk, making it "hard/next to impossible to nab the culprits."





It's been noted that local detectives are considering the possibility that the Slim 400 murder "might be connected to Drakeo's demise," considering that Los Angeles has been seeing an increased amount of gang violence recently. "Cops are well aware of the chance for retaliation," TMZ explained.

Following the "Go Crazy" rapper's untimely passing, hundreds of his fans and loved ones gathered at a candlelight vigil in his honour, commemorating his contributions to the world of Los Angeles rap and beyond.





Countless heartfelt tributes to Drakeo also poured in on social media, with names like Jim Jones, Snoop Dogg, and Wiz Khalifa all taking the opportunity to urge other rappers to keep themselves safe, while promoting messages of peace and love in the hip-hop community.

"As entertainers let’s try some shit next year. Minding our own business," the "On My Level" rapper tweeted earlier this month. "Not [disrespecting] each other’s family, dead homies, or area they come from. Stop using someone else’s significant other as a one up to the other person. Actually showing the same love you expect to get.”

He also added that he knows that these things may not be a “direct cause of violence,” but he thinks that “[changing them] could help.”

Check back in with HNHH later for more updates on the investigation into Drakeo the Ruler's murder. RIP.

