OVO Sound Radio Launches Season 3 Episode 18 With Guest DJ Shlohmo

OVO Sound Radio officially closed out season 3 last week as we approach the end of 2021. As usual, OVO Sound Radio highlights the hottest new music and puts buzzing records on everyone's radar. Episode 18 aired on December 16th with Oliver El-Khatib opening up the show with a variety of music ranging from Nardo Wick and Kodak Black to GOVI's remix of Brent Faiyaz's "Mercedes." Shlohmo joined for a guest mix, delivering a blend of trap and lo-fi before GoHomeRoger closed out the show with records from EST Gee, Hotboii, Shawny Binladin, and more.

Check the full tracklist below.

Oliver Set:

Est Gee - Hit Maker

Nardo Wick - Poppin Out (feat. Big30)

IUR Jetto & Peezy - Geek

Joey G - Snakes Freestyle

Kodak Black - Super Gremlin

Nardo Wick - Wicked Witch

A Boogie wit da Hoodie - Glasses

Kodak Black - Love & War

Brent Faiyaz - Mercedes

Rvssian & Future - M&M (feat. Lil Baby)

Skillibeng - Everybody Wah Know Bout EastSyde

Skillibeng - Wheelie

Skillibeng - Beethtoven

Skillibeng - Powerful

Alkaline - Sense

GOVI - Back to Basics (feat. Lou Val)

GOVI - Paradise (feat. Lou Val)

GOVI - Afterhours (feat. Tylor Jay Santos)

GOVI - Mercedes (Remix)

GOVI - Plastic 100° (Remix)



Shlohmo Set:

Fawzi + Al Nather - Kilmeh

Bladee - Egobaby

Thouxanbanfauni - T. Titan

Daboor - Sheikh Jarrah

Sully - Checkmate

TrippJones + Morgue - Pimp No Simp (feat. Sickboyrari)

WifiGawd - Scope (feat. Sickboyrari)

Dean Blunt - Dash Snow

Freeze Corleone - RIP Pop Smoke (Shlo drums edit)

Three 6 Mafia - Mask And Da Glock

Aaliyah - I’m So Into You (Shlohmo chopped + screwed edit)

Soul For Real - I Wanna Be Your Friend (Shlohmo screw edit)

Polo Perks - snowpatrol

Shlohmo x Evil Giane - Unreleased

Zelooperz - Tomb

Koopsta Knicca - Purple Thang

Jay Worthy x Shlohmo - Till the Morning

Smiley Freestyle (prod x Shlohmo)

Sauce Walka - R.I.P Buddy

Big L - Put it on (Shlohmo remix)



G0homeroger Set:

Young Threat - Hoova Trophys (feat. SwiftcHapo)

Baby Stone Gorillas - King Kong

Drakeo The Ruler - Gorillas n Nuns

FREDOBAGZ - Chop Close (feat. DaBoii)

Baby Stone Gorillas - 6 Feet Deep

Dc2trill - Permanent Bags

LUCKI & F1lthy - 2019

Nardo Wick - Power

Lil Poppa - Feenin’

Hotboii - Hello (feat. 438 Tok)

EST Gee - Hit Maker

Hotboii - Record First (feat. Kodak Black)

LUCKI & F1lthy - U.G.K

Lil Gotit - Walk Down (feat. CEO Trayle, Lil Double 0 & Biggz)

Four50 - DBSBD (Don’t Be Safe Be Deadly)

Shawny Binladen, Big GLTAOW & Big YAYA - #WOCKY

Shawny Binladen - No Ceilings

Big YAYA - Sutphin