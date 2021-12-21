OVO Sound Radio Launches Season 3 Episode 18 With Guest DJ Shlohmo

OVO Sound Radio officially closed out season 3 last week as we approach the end of 2021. As usual, OVO Sound Radio highlights the hottest new music and puts buzzing records on everyone's radar. Episode 18 aired on December 16th with Oliver El-Khatib opening up the show with a variety of music ranging from Nardo Wick and Kodak Black to GOVI's remix of Brent Faiyaz's "Mercedes." Shlohmo joined for a guest mix, delivering a blend of trap and lo-fi before GoHomeRoger closed out the show with records from EST Gee, Hotboii, Shawny Binladin, and more.
Check the full tracklist below.
Oliver Set:
Est Gee - Hit Maker
Nardo Wick - Poppin Out (feat. Big30)
IUR Jetto & Peezy - Geek
Joey G - Snakes Freestyle
Kodak Black - Super Gremlin
Nardo Wick - Wicked Witch
A Boogie wit da Hoodie - Glasses
Kodak Black - Love & War
Brent Faiyaz - Mercedes
Rvssian & Future - M&M (feat. Lil Baby)
Skillibeng - Everybody Wah Know Bout EastSyde
Skillibeng - Wheelie
Skillibeng - Beethtoven
Skillibeng - Powerful
Alkaline - Sense
GOVI - Back to Basics (feat. Lou Val)
GOVI - Paradise (feat. Lou Val)
GOVI - Afterhours (feat. Tylor Jay Santos)
GOVI - Mercedes (Remix)
GOVI - Plastic 100° (Remix)
Shlohmo Set:
Fawzi + Al Nather - Kilmeh
Bladee - Egobaby
Thouxanbanfauni - T. Titan
Daboor - Sheikh Jarrah
Sully - Checkmate
TrippJones + Morgue - Pimp No Simp (feat. Sickboyrari)
WifiGawd - Scope (feat. Sickboyrari)
Dean Blunt - Dash Snow
Freeze Corleone - RIP Pop Smoke (Shlo drums edit)
Three 6 Mafia - Mask And Da Glock
Aaliyah - I’m So Into You (Shlohmo chopped + screwed edit)
Soul For Real - I Wanna Be Your Friend (Shlohmo screw edit)
Polo Perks - snowpatrol
Shlohmo x Evil Giane - Unreleased
Zelooperz - Tomb
Koopsta Knicca - Purple Thang
Jay Worthy x Shlohmo - Till the Morning
Smiley Freestyle (prod x Shlohmo)
Sauce Walka - R.I.P Buddy
Big L - Put it on (Shlohmo remix)
G0homeroger Set:
Young Threat - Hoova Trophys (feat. SwiftcHapo)
Baby Stone Gorillas - King Kong
Drakeo The Ruler - Gorillas n Nuns
FREDOBAGZ - Chop Close (feat. DaBoii)
Baby Stone Gorillas - 6 Feet Deep
Dc2trill - Permanent Bags
LUCKI & F1lthy - 2019
Nardo Wick - Power
Lil Poppa - Feenin’
Hotboii - Hello (feat. 438 Tok)
EST Gee - Hit Maker
Hotboii - Record First (feat. Kodak Black)
LUCKI & F1lthy - U.G.K
Lil Gotit - Walk Down (feat. CEO Trayle, Lil Double 0 & Biggz)
Four50 - DBSBD (Don’t Be Safe Be Deadly)
Shawny Binladen, Big GLTAOW & Big YAYA - #WOCKY
Shawny Binladen - No Ceilings
Big YAYA - Sutphin