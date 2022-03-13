OVO Sound Radio Celebrates "Top Boy" Ahead Of Season 2 Premiere

Oliver and G0homeroger teamed up once again for this week's episode of OVO Sound Radio with setlists featuring tracks from Popcaan, Vybz Kartel, Lil Durk, and many more.
For Oliver's set, he highlighted Durk's track, "AHHH HA," off his new album, 7220, which was released on Friday.
The new episode of OVO Sound Radio is in honor of the upcoming second season of Top Boy, which hits Netflix on March 18. Series creator Ronan Bennett appeared on the episode to promote the new season.
Check out the full tracklist for the latest episode of OVO Sound Radio below.
Oliver Set:
Central Cee - Eurovision (feat Rondodasosa, Baby Gang, A2Anti, Morad, Beny Jr, Ashe 22, Freeze Corleone)
Freeze Corleone 667 - Cartier (feat. Ashe22)
Morad - No y No
2001 - Clásico
Dave - Starlight
Tion Wayne & M24- Knock Knock
Akz & Bobby 6ix - Broadwater Farm to 6ix
Popcaan - Skeleton Cartier
Masicka - I Wish
Alkaline - World Domination
Freeze Corleone 667 - Polémique (feat. Central Cee)
Frosty - Gliding
Yanko & Fumez The Engineer - Plugged In
Loski - Famlee
DigDat - Airforce
Rv & Headie One - Mosh Pit (feat. DigDat)
Digga D - Chingy (It’s Whatever)
Drakeo The Ruler & Central Cee - AMO Freestyle
D-Block Europe - Destiny
D-Block Europe - Proud
Jmk$ - Bossy
Safe - Day Ones
Ashafar & Morad - Ams - Bcn
Morad - Pelele
Morad - Acto de Calma
Vybz Kartel - Streets (feat. Squash)
Skeng - Gvnman Shift
Skeng & Rvssian - 23
Skillibeng - Beethoven
Lil Durk - AHHH HA
Rowdy Rebel - AHHH HA (Freestyle)
King Von - Straight To It (feat. Fivio Foreign)
King Von & Lil Durk - Evil Twins
Smiley - What’s Popping
Kodak Black - Elite Division
BlueBucksClan - ATL
BlueBucksClan - See The Difference
Real Boston Richey - Keep Dissing
Kodak Black - Back For Everything
Kodak Black - Super Gremlin (El Diablo Mix) (feat. Myke Towers & Eladio Carrion)
Rauw Alejandro - Fck U X2 (feat. Future & Rvssian)
Elilluminari - NACIMOS
Lord Sky - Any Money Wey I Get
G0homeroger Set:
iayze - Go Thru Trees (feat. Summrs)
Desire - Purge II
Autumn! - Jumpin!
Yeat - Callin me
Yung Kayo - crystal clear
CEO Trayle - Rendezvous
Kodak Black - Omega
Hotboii - Lately
Wam SpinThaBin - FIRST DAY IN LA
King Von - Too Real
Nutso Thugn - Apeface
Chief Keef - Bitch Where
Poundside Pop - BOGUARD
N.R Boor & OT7 Quanny - Dior Dior
OT7 Quanny - Dog Talk
RockGang Dah x DaeB x Trippy Geek - 17 Shots
PGF Nuk - Backdoor
Baby Smoove - Forever Franchise
Fredobagz - East Oakland's Finest (feat. 22nd Jim)
Warhol.ss - No Time