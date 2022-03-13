OVO Sound Radio Celebrates "Top Boy" Ahead Of Season 2 Premiere

Oliver and G0homeroger teamed up once again for this week's episode of OVO Sound Radio with setlists featuring tracks from Popcaan, Vybz Kartel, Lil Durk, and many more.

For Oliver's set, he highlighted Durk's track, "AHHH HA," off his new album, 7220, which was released on Friday.

The new episode of OVO Sound Radio is in honor of the upcoming second season of Top Boy, which hits Netflix on March 18. Series creator Ronan Bennett appeared on the episode to promote the new season.

Check out the full tracklist for the latest episode of OVO Sound Radio below.

Oliver Set:

Central Cee - Eurovision (feat Rondodasosa, Baby Gang, A2Anti, Morad, Beny Jr, Ashe 22, Freeze Corleone)

Freeze Corleone 667 - Cartier (feat. Ashe22)

Morad - No y No

2001 - Clásico

Dave - Starlight

Tion Wayne & M24- Knock Knock

Akz & Bobby 6ix - Broadwater Farm to 6ix

Popcaan - Skeleton Cartier

Masicka - I Wish

Alkaline - World Domination

Freeze Corleone 667 - Polémique (feat. Central Cee)

Frosty - Gliding

Yanko & Fumez The Engineer - Plugged In

Loski - Famlee

DigDat - Airforce

Rv & Headie One - Mosh Pit (feat. DigDat)

Digga D - Chingy (It’s Whatever)

Drakeo The Ruler & Central Cee - AMO Freestyle

D-Block Europe - Destiny

D-Block Europe - Proud

Jmk$ - Bossy

Safe - Day Ones

Ashafar & Morad - Ams - Bcn

Morad - Pelele

Morad - Acto de Calma

Vybz Kartel - Streets (feat. Squash)

Skeng - Gvnman Shift

Skeng & Rvssian - 23

Skillibeng - Beethoven

Lil Durk - AHHH HA

Rowdy Rebel - AHHH HA (Freestyle)

King Von - Straight To It (feat. Fivio Foreign)

King Von & Lil Durk - Evil Twins

Smiley - What’s Popping

Kodak Black - Elite Division

BlueBucksClan - ATL

BlueBucksClan - See The Difference

Real Boston Richey - Keep Dissing

Kodak Black - Back For Everything

Kodak Black - Super Gremlin (El Diablo Mix) (feat. Myke Towers & Eladio Carrion)

Rauw Alejandro - Fck U X2 (feat. Future & Rvssian)

Elilluminari - NACIMOS

Lord Sky - Any Money Wey I Get

G0homeroger Set:

iayze - Go Thru Trees (feat. Summrs)

Desire - Purge II

Autumn! - Jumpin!

Yeat - Callin me

Yung Kayo - crystal clear

CEO Trayle - Rendezvous

Kodak Black - Omega

Hotboii - Lately

Wam SpinThaBin - FIRST DAY IN LA

King Von - Too Real

Nutso Thugn - Apeface

Chief Keef - Bitch Where

Poundside Pop - BOGUARD

N.R Boor & OT7 Quanny - Dior Dior

OT7 Quanny - Dog Talk

RockGang Dah x DaeB x Trippy Geek - 17 Shots

PGF Nuk - Backdoor

Baby Smoove - Forever Franchise

Fredobagz - East Oakland's Finest (feat. 22nd Jim)

Warhol.ss - No Time