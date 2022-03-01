After the COVID-19 pandemic pushed a series of delays upon production, fans will finally get what they have been waiting for.

Netflix's Top Boy Season 2 will debut on Friday, March 18. With ten episodes in tow, Netflix revealed they will provide all episodes at once for a binge-watching marathon.

In a tweet posted on January 31, Netflix revealed they had put the season's release date "on London's biggest billboard to clear things up once and for all."

The crime drama series based in East London came out back in 2011 on Channel 4. The second season of the original series was released in 2013, but eventually, the channel dropped the show entirely.

Canadian artist, Drake, revealed a love for the show back in 2017 via an Instagram post, which soon led to the show's revival with a new creative team. Drake became one of the show's executive producers along with Adel Nur, Maverick Carter, and Jamal Henderson. The new season of the series was presented as the first season (again), and was premiered on September 13, 2019.

Two years later, fans will finally be getting the answers to the cliffhangers they left off with.

Check out the trailer below.