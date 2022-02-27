OVO Sound Radio Returns With Guest Mix From GOVI Featuring Drake, Sampha, & More

OVO Sound Radio returned for the fourth episode of Season Four on Saturday with a guest set from the new age/ambient musician, GOVI, who has appeared on several previous episodes of the show.

Oliver, GOVI, and G0homeroger's sets all cover a wide range of sounds, including music from Kodak Black, Gunna, and Lucki, as well as Sampha, Daphni, and Main Phase. For GOVI's set, he shares a remix of Drake's Scorpion track, "Jaded."

Check out the full tracklist for the latest episode of OVO Sound Radio below.

Oliver Set:

Future - Worst Day

Gunna - Banking On Me

Kodak Black - I Wish

ZahSosaa - Stripper Anthem

RONRONTHEPRODUCER - Bands Out Feat. Fenix Flexin

Su’Lan - 6pm on Melrose (feat. Baby Stone Gorillas)

BlueBucksClan - Valentine’s Day

Tora-i - PBFF

YEÐDRY & Lous and the Yakuza - Mascarade

Amenazzy & Beny Jr. - Rulay

MXNDXNGX - HOSPITALET CIUDAD SIN LEY

La Fève - MAUVAIS PAYEUR

Osirus Jack - Ron Van Clief

Jwles - Argentine

M Huncho - Warzone (feat. Headie One)

Central Cee - Khabib

Yanko & Fumez The Engineer - Plugged In W

Skeng - Rain Like Hail

Govi Set:

Burial & Four Tet - Nova

Kessler - Old Wives' Tale

DJ Seinfeld - Please Slow Down

Vacant - Apart

Sampha - In Between and Overseas (GOVI Remix)

Drake - Jaded (GOVI Remix)

Tom VR - Fast Track To Bliss

BICEP - Saku

Franky Wah - Mandé

Daphni - Tin

DJ Counselling - Cool Air

Hiatt Db - 6 O'Clock Rock

Main Phase - Run Dancehall

Bonobo - Kerala (Branko Edit)

Axel Boman - Hello

Clarian - Ver (11 Am Mix)

Sampha - Can't Get Close (GOVI Remix)

G0homeroger Set:

Lucki - Super Urus

Yeat - Smooktober

NGeeYL - Glock 19

iayze - 556 (Green Tip)

KayCyy - Stay Up (feat. Lancey Foux)

K$upeme - Numb

Big Yaya - Mercedes

RealYungPhil - Wassup

Kankan - Get Trolled

Yeat - Rackz got me (feat. Gunna)

Trippie Redd - Fire In My Heart

22nd Jim - Jim Montana

GMO Stax - Zoo

Drakeo the Ruler - Whole Lotta Ice

RONRONTHEPRODUCER - Threatened (Feat. Drakeo the Ruler & Remble)

RONRONTHEPRODUCER - Bands Out (Feat. Fenix Flexin)

BandGang Lonnie Bands - No Fakin

Backdoor Sam & Big Scarr - Scarred Baby's

Babyface ray - Tunnel Vision