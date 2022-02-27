mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

OVO Sound Radio Returns With Guest Mix From GOVI Featuring Drake, Sampha, & More

Cole Blake
February 26, 2022 20:13
147 Views
OVO Sound Radio Season 4 Episode 4
OVO Sound Radio brought back GOVI for a guest mix on this week's episode.


OVO Sound Radio returned for the fourth episode of Season Four on Saturday with a guest set from the new age/ambient musician, GOVI, who has appeared on several previous episodes of the show.

Oliver, GOVI, and G0homeroger's sets all cover a wide range of sounds, including music from Kodak Black, Gunna, and Lucki, as well as Sampha, Daphni, and Main Phase. For GOVI's set, he shares a remix of Drake's Scorpion track, "Jaded."

Check out the full tracklist for the latest episode of OVO Sound Radio below.

Oliver Set:
Future - Worst Day
Gunna - Banking On Me
Kodak Black - I Wish
ZahSosaa - Stripper Anthem
RONRONTHEPRODUCER - Bands Out Feat. Fenix Flexin
Su’Lan - 6pm on Melrose (feat. Baby Stone Gorillas)
BlueBucksClan - Valentine’s Day
Tora-i - PBFF
YEÐDRY & Lous and the Yakuza - Mascarade
Amenazzy & Beny Jr. - Rulay
MXNDXNGX - HOSPITALET CIUDAD SIN LEY
La Fève - MAUVAIS PAYEUR
Osirus Jack - Ron Van Clief
Jwles - Argentine
M Huncho - Warzone (feat. Headie One)
Central Cee - Khabib
Yanko & Fumez The Engineer - Plugged In W
Skeng - Rain Like Hail

Govi Set:
Burial & Four Tet - Nova
Kessler - Old Wives' Tale
DJ Seinfeld - Please Slow Down
Vacant - Apart
Sampha - In Between and Overseas (GOVI Remix)
Drake - Jaded (GOVI Remix)
Tom VR - Fast Track To Bliss
BICEP - Saku
Franky Wah - Mandé
Daphni - Tin
DJ Counselling - Cool Air
Hiatt Db - 6 O'Clock Rock
Main Phase - Run Dancehall
Bonobo - Kerala (Branko Edit)
Axel Boman - Hello
Clarian - Ver (11 Am Mix)
Sampha - Can't Get Close (GOVI Remix)

G0homeroger Set:
Lucki - Super Urus
Yeat - Smooktober
NGeeYL - Glock 19
iayze - 556 (Green Tip)
KayCyy - Stay Up (feat. Lancey Foux)
K$upeme - Numb
Big Yaya - Mercedes
RealYungPhil - Wassup
Kankan - Get Trolled
Yeat - Rackz got me (feat. Gunna)
Trippie Redd - Fire In My Heart
22nd Jim - Jim Montana
GMO Stax - Zoo
Drakeo the Ruler - Whole Lotta Ice
RONRONTHEPRODUCER - Threatened (Feat. Drakeo the Ruler & Remble)
RONRONTHEPRODUCER - Bands Out (Feat. Fenix Flexin)
BandGang Lonnie Bands - No Fakin
Backdoor Sam & Big Scarr - Scarred Baby's
Babyface ray - Tunnel Vision

