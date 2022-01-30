OVO Sound Radio Brings In GOVI For Guest Mix Featuring Sampha, The Weeknd, & More

The fourth season of OVO Sound Radio continued this week with a new episode featuring sets from Oliver El-Khatib and G0homeroger as well as a guest mix from GOVI.
GOVI, who was featured during the third season of OVO Sound Radio, is a Hawaiian-German new age/ambient musician. Each of his 18 albums has reached the Top 10 on Billboard's New Age chart.
The new episode features tracks from Daft Punk, Madlib, Brent Faiyaz, and more.
Check out the tracklist of the newest episode of OVO Sound Radio below.
Oliver Set:
JMK$ - Bossy
Bené - RS ft. Capo Plaza
Delarue & Morad - Falta De Respeto
Ashafar - Parapapa
2001 - El Pozo
MXNDXNGX - CAUTELA
Beny Jr - Soso
DigDat - Blue SVR
Smiley - Understand Me
Central Cee - Cold Shoulder
Madlib - The Comeback
Daft Punk - The Game of Love
Jamiroquai - Cloud 9
Moodymann - Forevernevermore (Remix)
Gunna - P power (feat. Drake)
Gil Scott-Heron - A Sign of The Ages
Sade - Pearls (Manuel’s Deeper Remix)
GOVI Set:
GOVI - Not What, But How
Overmono - Diamond Cut
Cameo Blush - True
Bucky - Blackmarket
Brent Faiyaz - Fuck The World (Huna Edit)
Brent Faiyaz - Mercedes (GOVI Remix)
Sampha - Plastic 100° (GOVI Remix)
COMPUTER DATA - Healing
Mount Kimbie - Made To Stray (DJ Koze Remix)
The Weeknd - Is There Someone Else (GOVI Remix)
Dusky - Take Me High (Extended Mix)
Jacques Greene - Leave Here
Jacques Greene - Taurus
ones - burning (ft. just lil)
Charlotte Day Wilson - Mountains (GOVI Remix)
G0homeroger Set:
Chicken P - Off My Chest 2
Baby Money - Moncler Bubble (Remix) (feat. Babyface Ray & Peezy)
Baby Stone Gorillas - Body For Body
CEO Trayle - Sucka Free
1504 Mutebaby - YSGN
Doe Boy - Big Oh Really
Horrid1 & Sav’O - Bine (feat. Digga D)
GMO Stax - First Kill
Icewear Vezzo - Lamb Chop
Dc2trill - Hit My Cup
Jugg Harden - Pet Peeve
JayDaYoungan - Ready For It
NoCap - Fortune Teller
Kankan - Arcteryx V1
HIghway - Better Float
joony - havin shit