OVO Sound Radio Brings In GOVI For Guest Mix Featuring Sampha, The Weeknd, & More

The fourth season of OVO Sound Radio continued this week with a new episode featuring sets from Oliver El-Khatib and G0homeroger as well as a guest mix from GOVI.

GOVI, who was featured during the third season of OVO Sound Radio, is a Hawaiian-German new age/ambient musician. Each of his 18 albums has reached the Top 10 on Billboard's New Age chart.

The new episode features tracks from Daft Punk, Madlib, Brent Faiyaz, and more.

Check out the tracklist of the newest episode of OVO Sound Radio below.

Oliver Set:

JMK$ - Bossy

Bené - RS ft. Capo Plaza

Delarue & Morad - Falta De Respeto

Ashafar - Parapapa

2001 - El Pozo

MXNDXNGX - CAUTELA

Beny Jr - Soso

DigDat - Blue SVR

Smiley - Understand Me

Central Cee - Cold Shoulder

Madlib - The Comeback

Daft Punk - The Game of Love

Jamiroquai - Cloud 9

Moodymann - Forevernevermore (Remix)

Gunna - P power (feat. Drake)

Gil Scott-Heron - A Sign of The Ages

Sade - Pearls (Manuel’s Deeper Remix)

GOVI Set:

GOVI - Not What, But How

Overmono - Diamond Cut

Cameo Blush - True

Bucky - Blackmarket

Brent Faiyaz - Fuck The World (Huna Edit)

Brent Faiyaz - Mercedes (GOVI Remix)

Sampha - Plastic 100° (GOVI Remix)

COMPUTER DATA - Healing

Mount Kimbie - Made To Stray (DJ Koze Remix)

The Weeknd - Is There Someone Else (GOVI Remix)

Dusky - Take Me High (Extended Mix)

Jacques Greene - Leave Here

Jacques Greene - Taurus

ones - burning (ft. just lil)

Charlotte Day Wilson - Mountains (GOVI Remix)

G0homeroger Set:

Chicken P - Off My Chest 2

Baby Money - Moncler Bubble (Remix) (feat. Babyface Ray & Peezy)

Baby Stone Gorillas - Body For Body

CEO Trayle - Sucka Free

1504 Mutebaby - YSGN

Doe Boy - Big Oh Really

Horrid1 & Sav’O - Bine (feat. Digga D)

GMO Stax - First Kill

Icewear Vezzo - Lamb Chop

Dc2trill - Hit My Cup

Jugg Harden - Pet Peeve

JayDaYoungan - Ready For It

NoCap - Fortune Teller

Kankan - Arcteryx V1

HIghway - Better Float

joony - havin shit