After justice for George Floyd was finally achieved when Derek Chauvin was found guilty on all charges, the Minneapolis community was faced with another tragedy. One person was shot after over a dozen rounds were fired in the area of the city named after Floyd. A live news report from George Floyd Square in Minneapolis captured the panic and chaos as shots rang out and people ducked for cover.

Reporter Alex Presha from a local news affiliate of ABC News was live on the scene of the memorial near where Floyd was murdered by Chauvin a year ago today (May 25). As he was detailing the mayor's plan to hold a moment of silence for 9 minutes and 29 seconds reflective of the time Chauvin kneeled on Floyd, a string of gunfire erupted.



More than a dozen rounds were fired as Presha and the rest of the news crew hid from the gunfire. ABC quickly cut away from the chaos. Law enforcement tells TMZ that the Minneapolis Police Department responded to reports of shots fired around 10:09 a.m. central time. Witnesses further claim they saw a suspect fleeing the scene in a vehicle driving at a high speed.

TMZ reports a short time later, an individual showed up at a local hospital with a mild gunshot wound. AP reporter Phillip Crowther also reports he was on the scene and heard a few dozen gunshots.

Luckily, no one else was injured in the gunfire. Briefly mentioned before, Tuesday marks one year since Floyd was murdered by former officer and convict Derek Chauvin.

We'll keep you updated on this developing story.

