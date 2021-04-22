The buzz surrounding the Derek Chauvin trial has subsided now that the disgraced officer has been found guilty of murdering George Floyd. Still, the conversations regarding the next steps in reform have continued, as do discussions from those who doubt Chauvin intended Floyd any harm. Football legend Brett Favre is one of those people and he took to his Bolling with Favre podcast to share his opinions.

Recently, Favre stated that he believed that there were too many political discussions in sports, and he returned to express that he doesn't think Chauvin "intentionally meant to kill George Floyd."



"I find it hard to believe, and I'm not defending Derek Chauvin in any way, I find it hard to believe, first of all, that he intentionally meant to kill George Floyd," said Favre. "That being said, his actions were uncalled for. I don't care what color the person is on the street. I don't know what led to that video that we saw where his knee is on his neck, but the man had thrown in the towel."

He also addressed the criticisms he received for saying that the sports world needs to edge away from the political arena. Last year, as many sports players were becoming more vocal about the Black Lives Matter protests and police-involved shootings, far-right television host Laura Ingraham told LeBron James to "shut up and dribble," but many sports stars have continued conversations.

"I just gave my opinion," said Favre. "I'm certainly not a racist in spite of what some people might think, and you know, I'm for unity and I just feel like there's a better way to unify our country. That being said, there's a lot of things that need to stop." Some have noted that yes, a jury agrees with Favre that Chauvin didn't intentionally set out to kill Floyd, hence why he was convicted of second-degree and third-degree charges of murder and manslaughter.

