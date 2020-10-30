It came as a surprise to the public when it was revealed that O.T. Genasis and Khloé Kardashian's best friend Malika Haqq were having a baby, but they've managed to make things work. The friends-turned-lovers-turned-co-parents speak highly of each other in the media and have welcomed their bundle of joy, Ace, into the world. O.T. Genasis can't get enough of sharing images of his mini-me on social media, and because he and Malika have such a good relationship, some people have wondered if there is a chance of reconciling in the future.

Recently, the Long Beach rapper sat down for an interview with The Shade Room and was asked if he could see himself on day reuniting with his ex. “Malika is my...you know obviously that’s my son’s mother,” said Genasis. “But she was always my dog, my friend. Even when we’d be, like, getting into it, I let her have her thing. That's my dog, it is what it is."

"As far as that goes, we just chillin' right now, man," he continued."She doin' her, I'm doin' me. We ain't really like, on that right now. We're just trying to figure out where our lives is going. I'll never talk bad about her in the media or do none of that. We family now, bro. We always gotta be together." The rapper went on to reiterate that no matter what happens, he wouldn't do anything to embarrass her. Check out his clip below.