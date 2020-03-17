They've been awaiting their little bundle of joy, and now the day has arrived for Malika Haqq and O.T. Genasis. The reality star took to her Instagram account to share the good news with the world. Not only that, but Malika let everyone know her newborn's name and birthdate. "Ace Flores 3.14.2020," she wrote in the caption of a photo that showed the hands of O.T. Genasis, herself, and Baby Ace all together.

O.T. commented on the photo by writing "My boy 💙" while friends like Tamar Braxton, Evelyn Lozada, Cassie Fine, Kylie Jenner, Ashley Simpson, Larsa Pippen, Kourtney Kardashian, Adrienne Houghton, Kendall Jenner, Lala Anthony, Corey Gamble, Tiffany Pollard, and thousands of others offered their congratulatory messages. Malika and O.T. were together for two years before splitting up and later finding out that she was pregnant.

"Relationships don't always work out the way we would hope but between love & friendship we have created a baby boy that will be here very soon," Malika wrote on social media. "I've been single the last 8 months but I am in no way alone. OT and I have attended every doctors apt and over all loved on our son together while anticipating his arrival." Congratulations to the happy parents!