Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ penultimate season premiered on September 19th, and the drama is still steadily steadily coming each episode. A preview of tonight’s episode in particular, details a pregnant Malika Haqq showing BFF Khloe Kardashian a screenshot a fan sent her of her ex and baby daddy, rapper OT Genasis, in another woman’s DMs. Aggravated by the presumably well-intended but unnecessary gesture, Haqq responded to the message, “Not my man, not my problem.”

She didn’t stop there, though. Haqq then took to her Instagram Story to let fans know once and for all that she could not be bothered to care what her ex was doing, "Please stop sending me my ex's news," she wrote. "I am single. Not my business. And when I get some news hold that too."

To top it off, Haqq sent the post to OT himself in order to address the unnecessary attention he was bringing to himself, and consequently, her as well, "Please don't play yourself, you're gonna end up on a blog playing with these hoes. She's cute though, lol," she wrote to him.

In the clip, Haqq says OT predictably denied ever having DM’d the woman, as her friends rolled their eyes in knowing distaste. Nonetheless, Haqq says due to the fact that they will be co-parenting their son for the foreseeable future, she feels an obligation to protect his image at the end of the day.

"I feel like I'm looking out for him. Look, the bottom line is, we're gonna be attached to each other for the rest of our child's life, I really don't want you to look stupid," she added. "This is how these bitches do you, they come back to me and tell me everything. In real life, I don't even want to know, but my real loyalty is to him, so I tell him."

Watch the clip below.

Haqq gave birth to the pair’s son, Ace, last March, and the two have been inseparable since.

