What started as a harmless reimagining of a Keyshia classic at the hands of O.T. Genasis has since descended into a quagmire of disrespect. True, it's no secret that Cole had no love for O.T.'s so-bad-it's-good anthem "Never Knew," but it's clear that the gloves have hit the floor largely in part to Genasis' recent batch of below-the-belt comments made on Instagram Live.

While streaming, one spectator had the sense to mention Keyshia Cole in the chat, prompting O.T. to weigh in accordingly. “She ain’t shit. Keyshia Cole ain’t shit, I am," he declares. "I’m the shit. Keyshia Cole ain’t. Coochie smelling like fish sticks. That’s what’s going on. Coochie smelling like fish sticks. Keyshia Cole pussy smelling like fish sticks. Nah, I’m not gon’ talk about her.”

Given the rough and highly personal nature of the criticism, echoing Uncle Murda's notorious teardown of K. Michelle, Keyshia Cole took to Twitter to fire back a few responses of her own. Though she never called him out by name, Cole does proceed to liken her foe to a tortoise, making it clear that she's not above retaliating should he continue his tirade. "Hope this font go over some of u lame ass turtle head looking ass n*** heads!" she writes. "And hoe ass bitch n***s ain’t exempt."

Check out the comments below -- did O.T. Genasis take it too far?