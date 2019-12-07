Never Knew
- MusicKeyshia Cole's Sister Elite Noel Angered Over O.T. Genasis "Verzuz" AppearanceElite couldn't forget the things the rapper said about their mother, Frankie Lons, during his beef with Cole.By Erika Marie
- GramO.T. Genasis Apologizes To Keyshia Cole, Says He Was Just JokingO.T. Genasis recently received backlash for comments he made about Keyshia Cole, and now he's saying he wants to end the beef.By Erika Marie
- MusicO.T Genasis & Keyshia Cole's Beef Turns Super UglyO.T. Genasis takes to Instagram Live and fires off a few below-the-belt insults at his foe Keyshia Cole. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicOT Genasis & 21 Savage Tease Sing-Off, Keyshia Cole Weighs InOT Genasis & 21 Savage contemplate facing off in the best/worst singing battle in recent memory, prompting Keyshia Cole to weigh in. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicKeyshia Cole Returns To Instagram After Deactivation Prompted By O.T. GenasisKeyshia Cole is readying new music. By Noah C
- MusicO.T. Genasis Gives Powerful Performance Of "Never Knew" At The Game's Xmas PartyAnd of course, it went off. By Noah C
- AnticsKeyshia Cole Deactivates Instagram In The Midst Of O.T. Genasis "Feud"The war for "Never Knew" continues to wage on. By Mitch Findlay
- AnticsKeyshia Cole Fires Back At O.T. Genasis' Hairline WoesKeyshia Cole and OT Genasis should probably just duet already. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicO.T. Genasis Gets Petty; Uploads "Never Knew" To PornhubO.T. knows no limits.By Milca P.
- MusicO.T. Genasis Trolls Keyshia Cole Over Her Continued Disapproval Of "Never Knew"Is this a threat?By Noah C
- MusicKeyshia Cole Says It Was "Hurtful" O.T. Genasis Didn't Contact Her Before RemixShe claims that's just artist protocol.By Erika Marie
- AnticsO.T. Genasis Suggests Keyshia Cole Might Be Behind "Never Knew" RemovalThe side-eye says it all.By Aron A.
- MusicO.T. Genasis Laments That "Never Knew" Music Video Was Pulled From YouTubeWho's hating on "Never Knew"?By Erika Marie
- MusicO.T. Genasis' Keyshia Cole Cover "Never Knew" Goes Off In ConcertO.T. Genasis has taken the stage. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicKeyshia Cole Explains Her "Confusion" With O.T. Genasis's Remake Of Her SongShe realizes it was all done to make people laugh.By Erika Marie
- MusicKeyshia Cole Doesn't Seem Impressed By O.T. Genasis's Remix To Her Classic HitHave you heard "Never Knew" yet?By Erika Marie