OMB Peezy Goes Up On New Song "Tree Top"

It has been a fruitful year for OMB Peezy. The rapper has continued to make major strides in his career with the release of his album, Preacher Of The Streets featuring T.I., G-Eazy, Boosie, Lil Durk, and many more. Although many artists take time off between projects to re-energize themselves and their fans, Peezy was right back to drop off new music, keeping his name hot all-year-round.

This week, he came through with a fly new single titled, "Tree Top." The rapper flexes his vocal capabilities while showcasing his ability to stretch and morph it in ways reminiscent of Young Thug or Gunna. Peezy is smooth as hell on this one, especially on the hook. When the verses come in, Peezy comes in and reminds everyone that he's not playin'.

Quotable Lyrics

Them n***as peepin' my game

See, why they leave when I came

Walk out with my pistol in my hand,

They ain't gon' try a thing