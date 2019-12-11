mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

OMB Peezy Goes Up On New Song "Tree Top"

Aron A.
December 10, 2019 20:48
50 Views
10
1
CoverCover

Tree Top
OMB Peezy

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

OMB Peezy brings smooth vibes with his new single.


It has been a fruitful year for OMB Peezy. The rapper has continued to make major strides in his career with the release of his album, Preacher Of The Streets featuring T.I., G-Eazy, Boosie, Lil Durk, and many more. Although many artists take time off between projects to re-energize themselves and their fans, Peezy was right back to drop off new music, keeping his name hot all-year-round.

This week, he came through with a fly new single titled, "Tree Top." The rapper flexes his vocal capabilities while showcasing his ability to stretch and morph it in ways reminiscent of Young Thug or Gunna. Peezy is smooth as hell on this one, especially on the hook. When the verses come in, Peezy comes in and reminds everyone that he's not playin'.

Quotable Lyrics
Them n***as peepin' my game
See, why they leave when I came
Walk out with my pistol in my hand,
They ain't gon' try a thing

OMB Peezy
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  1  0
  1
  50
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
OMB Peezy new single new track
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS OMB Peezy Goes Up On New Song "Tree Top"
10
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject