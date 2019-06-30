OMB Peezy was in Oklahoma City performing alongside Kap G and Yella Beezy at the 2019 OKC Summer Fest when things regrettably took a turn for worse. Footage has surfaced in which Peezy appears to get his chain snatched while venturing into the crowd. Some hours later, a masked individual took to social media, in crediting himself as the main culprit being the jooks maneuver.

"We was outta there. So I walked up and I was like, 'Bitch ass n---a, we got your chain,'" the masked individual proclaims in the video (below). "Bro, he was scared, bro, 'cause he didn't have his security. Look at it, bro. Play that video. He didn't have his security. So he didn't say nothing."

OMB Peezy has since come forward in denying he ever lost his jewelry. "If a n---a don't know shit, a n---a know what it is with me," he refuted on Instagram. This isn't the first happenstance of OMB Peezy being accosted at a live event. Back in March, the Alabama native was shot at during a concert showing in his hometown, an incident in which a co-bill featuring Boosie Badazz and JD Daigotti had to be discontinued for emergency personnel to attend to his medical needs.