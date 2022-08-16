As his B2K groupmates gear up for an epic episode of Drink Champs, Omarion is sharing information of his own. Drink Champs recently teased its next lineup of guests, including Raz B and Fizz from B2K. For years, the group has been at odds, mostly with everyone complaining about Omarion, and things intensified when Fizz began dating Apryl Jones, Omarion's ex and the mother of his two children.

Following this year's Verzuz, the members of B2K were once again involved in a public, social media spat, and it is expected that this upcoming Drink Champs interview will be explosive.

As clips from the chat circulate, Omarion decided to share a video of his Omega docuseries where he highlighted a moment on tour with B2K. The behind-the-scenes footage showed Raz B distraught, and it was allegedly due to J-Boog wearing a shirt that read, "I Don't Feel Safe." Those were Raz's own words that he said during a prior video he uploaded to social media where he said he was quitting The Millennium Tour because he didn't feel safe with Chris Stokes in the vicinity. Raz has repeatedly gone viral after publicly accusing Stokes of sexually abusing him while he was a teen.

Omarion also penned a caption that suggested J-Boog antagonized Raz B's mental health struggles.

Mental health is not a destination, but rather a process. It’s about how you drive, not where you going. Just because no one else can heal or do your work for you, doesn’t mean you can, should or need to do it alone. In my new book “Unbothered: The Power of Choosing Joy” , I share some personal tools that have helped me stay balanced in challenging moments. It’s amazing how some people find it so easy to twist & turn a story to shed a negative light on others just to play victim. The truth always comes out in the end. No matter how hard anyone tries to hide it. Lies are just a temporary delay to the inevitable. Wishing everyone who struggles mentally or physically- strength and support.

The B2K drama is sure to enter a new season. Check out Omarion's video below.