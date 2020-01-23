We originally thought Raz B's biggest loss to come from his recent DUI arrest was missing out on a possible B2K reunion at Omarion's upcoming Millennium Tour 2020. However, the situation seems to be a bit more serious than most people thought now that the former boy band star will reportedly be checking into a self-help facility.

Judging by the throwback B2K photo he posted on IG a few days ago (seen above), old times seem to be running heavy through B's mind right now. The Shade Room exclusively reports that Raz is still suffering from past struggles in his childhood that may have resulted in a lot of the recent downfalls in his life, including a domestic abuse case from last year and all those wild social media posts during the first Millennium Tour that brought back up those explosive Chris Stokes sex abuse claims from the mid-2000s. Sadly, we can't help but think his recent facility check-in is directly connected to everything that he addressed in those now-infamous YouTube videos all those years ago. It's worth noting that he also cleared out his entire IG, save for the photo above and another from November 2019. We're really pulling for Raz B to get any and all help he needs. Rest up!

Reflect back on old times by checking out this classic B2K banger: