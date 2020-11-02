Omarion Returns With New Album "The Kinection" Featuring Ghostface Killah, T-Pain, Wale, & More

Omarion surprised his fans by announcing his return to music, going forward with his rollout for The Kinection. Over the last few weeks, the prolific singer/actor has been sharing his latest singles and videos and, last week, he came through with his first full-length release in six years, dropping the album.

The project is short, spanning just over 30-minutes and comprising of twelve new songs. There's a list of impressive features, including Busy Signal, Wale, T-Pain, and Ghostface Killah. Production was handled by the likes of Smash David, Knxwledge, and more. Additional songwriting has been credited to Anderson .Paak, James Fauntleroy, and more.

Listen to Omarion's new album below and let us know what your favorite new song is.

Tracklist:

1. Goddess (feat. Busy Signal)

2. Do You Well

3. Mutual (feat. Wale)

4. Involved

5. In It

6. Unbothered

7. The Kinection (Interlude)

8. B2K Experience

9. U And I

10. Can You Hear Me? (feat. T-Pain)

11. No Complaints

12. I Ain't Even Done (feat. Ghostface Killah)