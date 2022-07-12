Omarion recently sat down with TMZ Live following his appearance on Verzuz with Mario and discussed the upcoming docuseries, OMEGA: The Gift & The Curse. Omarion says the five-part series will shine a new light on the group's recent drama and give a look at things from his perspective.

After Omarion's fellow B2K members declared "he got served," during the Verzuz battle, the singer responded to TMZ by saying that he's "unbothered."

“We call that being unbothered,” Omarion told the outlet. “Being unbothered it just means that you don’t give someone else your power and you decide how to respond instead of reacting. Reacting to everything can be a disadvantage because it’s thoughtless and it doesn’t serve you. So standing up for yourself during challenging times is essential to staying and maintaining your peace. So this is a great opportunity for me to just give my public and my fans… even context to the Verzuz everything that has happened thus far I have never spoken on.”



B2K has been plagued with internal drama for years. The documentary will go behind the scenes on the Millenium tour, from Raz-B's departure to Lil Fizz dating Apryl Jones, who is the mother of two of Omarion's children.

“So this docu really encapsulates my truth and my perspective," Omarion added. "I would also like to say just about our journey and starting so young as kids a lot of people are responsible for our relationship at this current moment in time. Me being the last member to come into the group and them already having some kind of synergy, it always has felt within the scope of my career that I never had their support.

He continued: “Which I don’t think came from them. I think it came from…elders and people that were meant to be supporting us at the time. So, you know, this docu really shows exactly some of the things that has happened through our journey.”

OMEGA: The Gift & The Curse is due out on July 21.

