There was friction within the members of B2K in the past few years. While the early 2000s boyband were attempting to make a triumphant return to the stage to bank off of nostalgia, Lil Fizz and Omarion had their own issues to sort through. Fizz began dating Apryl Jones, who shares a child with Omarion. As you could imagine, things got a little bit awkward.

The couple has since called it quits after making their relationship known to the world. And of course, this meant that Omarion really deserved an apology from his bandmate.



Jesse Grant/Getty Images

Following an incredibly successful run in 2019, The Millenium Tour made its post-pandemic return with Omarionserving as the tour's co-headliner without B2K. The first show took place in Los Angeles last night where Omarion was joined by Fizz. The two made amends publicly with the latter making a public apology for any "turmoil or dysfunction" caused during his relationship with Jones.

"I don't think it would be right if I didn't take this moment, bro, to publicly apologize to you," said Fizz to enormous applause from the crowd before owning up to his actions."I did some fucked up shit to my brother and I'm not proud of it, man."

"So I want to say here humbly and sincerely apologize to you for any type of dysfunction I caused between you and your family," he said.

The two hugged it out on stage in front of the crowd, so it seems that all is good between the two now. Check the clip out below and sound off with your thoughts in the comment section.