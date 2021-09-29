J. Cole's The Off Season tour is underway, and as such, there have already been plenty of memorable highlights.

In only a brief period, we've seen Drake and Future brought out for a surprise performance of "Way 2 Sexy," as well as 21 Savage nearly taking a tumble off the stage, but perhaps the most electrifying moment transpired when J.I.D, Bas, and EarthGang lighting up the stage for an incredibly energetic performance of Revenge Of The Dreamers 3 single "Down Bad."

Photo by FilmMagic/FilmMagic for Life is Beautiful Music & Art Festival

Though the entire Dreamville lineup brought no shortage of energy to the stage, it's EarthGang's Olu that really stole the show. Cutting the beat out to spit his verse acapella, the multitalented Atlanta artist absolutely snaps as he spits his bars with a vengeance. Fueled by the hype of his Dreamville peers, his furious delivery prompts a "fuck it up" chant from J. Cole. Though many have come to recognize Olu -- also known as Johnny Venus -- as a melodically-inclined rapper, don't let the vibes fool you -- he's as much an emcee as any member of the Ville.

Speaking of which, some might even argue that Dreamville's roster is among the best performers in the game. They certainly have no shortage of chemistry and camaraderie, both of which translate effectively to the stage. Check out Olu absolutely spazzing his "Down Bad" verse below, and sound off if you plan on attending the upcoming Dreamville Festival next April.