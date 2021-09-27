Dreamville Festival will officially return to Raleigh, North Carolina next year. J. Cole and Dreamville made the announcement on Monday morning that the festival will return in 2022 after it was postponed due to the pandemic.

The festival has expanded to include a second day, taking place on April 2-3, 2022. Tickets will be on sale this Friday, October 1, at 10 AM at www.DreamvilleFest.com.



Image provided by publicist

"It’s exciting to finally be back," said Dreamville Partner and Festival President, Adam Roy. "Ever since we wrapped our first fest, we’ve been waiting to get back to the park with our Dreamville family. We had to come back bigger and better than before. With the fest moving to two days, Dreamville Festival is about to become the festival our team has always dreamt about. We want this to grow into one of the premier annual music experiences in the country."

The previous festival sold out before the show, so fans are being encouraged to lock down their tickets as quickly as possible when they drop this week. If you want to see J. Cole perform in his home state, as well as all of the other Dreamville stars, including EARTHGANG, JID, Lute, Ari Lennox, and more, you'll want to be quick on Friday.

Are you planning on attending the next edition of the Dreamville Festival?