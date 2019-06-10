The Associated Press arranged for a telephone interview with O.J. Simpson a few days ago to learn of his fate post-incarceration. According to AP correspondent Linda Deutsch, who transcribed the whole conversation, O.J. is at peace with his current setup. The maligned public figure went as far as to describe his current mental state as a "no negative zone" - a startling revelation given the traumatic circumstances of his adult life.

Unless you were born yesterday, there's no shortage of answers to O.J. overflowing case file. He was found "not guilty" in the murder of his estranged spouse and her boyfriend - then in the 2000s, when his money ran dry - he resorted to hawking his NFL memorabilia with criminal intent, and kidnapping charges that ultimately led to his incarceration.

POO/AFP/Getty Images

"We don’t need to go back and relive the worst day of our lives," Simpson told Linda Deutsch. “The subject of the moment is the subject I will never revisit again. My family and I have moved on to what we call the ‘no negative zone.’ We focus on the positives."

Regardless of what you make of his sociopathic tendencies, Simpson's decision to live outside of the media spotlight is a complete 180 from his social habits of old. Whether that decision was born out of necessity, no one knows for certain. O.J. currently resides in a far more desolate area - and to this day, he still maintains his bitterness over the way he was treated by the American public, and the court system, over his high-to-low profile criminal trials/convictions.