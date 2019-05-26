New reports by Page Six indicate that O.J. Simpson previously bragged about getting intimate with Kris Jenner. According to the news outlet, Simpson was rumored to be gossiping about a steamy sexual encounter with Jenner in a hot-tub during the 1990s. The disgraced athlete's manager, Norman Pardo, shared the details, adding that the affair "ruined their marriages and friendships." Precisely, O.J. Simpson stated that both he, his late wife Nicole, Robert and Kris Kardashian were getting cozy in a Jacuzzi one night during a couples vacation based on recollections by Pardo in his upcoming documentary Who Killed Nicole?

Accordingly, both Nicole and Robert went to bed and left O.J and Kris to their lonesome. At the time, both Kris and Nicole were good friends which reportedly made things worse. "‘O.J. said he stood up, pulled his shorts down and, I’ll give you exactly what he said: ‘Her eyes bugged out of her head and I f–ked that B until I broke her,’” continued Pardo. "From what I’m understanding, from what O.J. told me, everything was great up until [the] little fling that they had." As such, the one-night stand reportedly had disastrous effects for all involved. To add to the savagery, O.J. boasted about the encounter to Pardo during a limo ride back in 2003 wherein he claimed to have given Jenner physical pains because of his "menacingly large manhood." And it was apparently so bad that they had to take Jenner to the hospital.

[Via]