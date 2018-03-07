courts
- RandomMan Awarded $150,000 After Officials Deny His "I'M GOD" License PlateThanks to the First Amendment, this Kentucky driver is able to use his "I'M GOD" license plate and was rewarded $150,000 by the officials who tried to stop him.By Cole Blake
- SocietyO.J. Simpson Lives In A "No Negative Zone" 25 Years After Murder CaseO.J. Simpson still feels betrayed by the court system and the American public.By Devin Ch
- MusicNBA Youngboy Is Officially Charged For Atlanta Drug Arrest: ReportNBA Youngboy was hit with two misdemeanors. By Karlton Jahmal
- SportsAdrien Broner Cleared Of Sexual Battery Charges: ReportBroner still faces sexual assault charges in another case though. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicTekashi 6ix9ine's Plea Deal: 1st Wave Of "Snitch" Transcripts Go PublicThe 8 count rises to 9, just as Tekashi's "snitchery" goes public.By Devin Ch
- SportsFederal Judge Slams The Door On A Saints-Rams Playoff "Do-Over"New Orleans Saints fans have a week to get their "writs" in order.By Devin Ch
- MusicChief Keef Reveals 4 Mystery Kids In Court Injunction Over "Child Support"Chief Keef pleaded his case against the judge, revealing 4 of 9 children with Cozart blood.By Devin Ch
- MusicTekashi 6ix9ine's "Sexual Misconduct With A Minor" Case Closed By NY JudgeTekashi has bigger things on his plate at the federal level.By Devin Ch
- MusicChris Brown To Revise Custody Agreement, Buy Baby Mother New HomeChris Brown & Nia Guzman are showing good faith for the sake of their child.By Devin Ch
- MusicTupac's Unreleased Music Is Back In The Hands Of His Estate After 5-Year Legal Battle"Tupac Back."By Devin Ch
- MusicFrank Ocean Wants Off Travis Scott's "Astroworld," Files Cease & Desist: ReportFrank Ocean wants to be removed from Travis Scott's "Carousel."By Devin Ch
- SocietyMeek Mill Loses Bid To Remove Judge Brinkley, His Team Will AppealMeek Mill loses his latest battle to unseat Judge Brinkley.By Devin Ch
- SportsFormer Bears QB Erik Kramer Charged With Battery Over Domestic Violence IncidentThe Bears record holder assaulted his wife in June, could face 6 months in prison.By Devin Ch
- MusicUK Drill Group 1011 Banned From Making Music By London CourtsLondon Police get their ban against 1011.By Matthew Parizot
- MusicE-40 Sues Another Author For Stealing "Captain Save A Hoe" TrademarkEarl Stevens holding onto "Captain Save A Hoe" like his first born.By Devin Ch
- LifePlayboy Mansion Is Not Historic Landmark, L.A. Grants Permanent ProtectionThe iconic Californian landmark will remain in place. By David Saric