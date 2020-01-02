Offset has grown substantially as a man, musician, father and businessman in in the last decade. From his music moves with the Migos to his successful solo tape as well as the infidelity with his wife Cardi B and begging for her to forgive him, Offset (born Kiari Kendrell Cephus) is feeling refreshed for the new year and new decade, sharing his vision for the days ahead.



Marcus Ingram/Getty Images

Taking to Instagram, the Father of 4 rapper posted a profile photo of himself with a caption that reads: "MY FOCUS IS TUNNEL VISION THIS YEAR IMA STAY HUMBLE DO NOT ALLOW OTHERS BEHAVIOR TO ME DETERMINE MINE!!! BE BLESSED AND SAFE SAFE."

"When me and my husband got into our issues—you know, he cheated and everything—and I decided to stay with him and work together with him, a lot of people were so mad at me; a lot of women felt disappointed in me,” Cardi explained in her Vogue feature. “But it’s real-life shit. If you love somebody and you stop being with them, and you’re depressed and social media is telling you not to talk to that person because he cheated, you’re not really happy on the inside until you have the conversation."