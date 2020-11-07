Migos member, Offset, will be starring in his first feature film, AmericanSole, a dramedy about the aftermarket sneaker industry. Offset is the most recently-announced addition to the film’s star-studded cast, which includes Pete Davidson, O’Shea Jackson, and Camila Mendes, and will be produced by Kevin Hart through his production company, HartBeat.

The movie follows two recent college graduates (Davidson and Jackson) who tap into the sneaker resell market in an attempt to relieve their massive student debts. However, things quickly veer south moneywise and the pair are forced to look to shady investors for help. Offset will be portraying a computer engineer who “becomes critical to the storyline.”

“This is my first feature film as an actor. After doing NCIS, I knew I wanted to do more acting,” said Offset, “Landing this role in American Sole is dope. Not only do I get to star in the movie, but I get to bring my skills to the table as the curator and executive producer for the soundtrack. I’m bringing my world to the big screen. I hope the world is ready.”

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Not only will the 28-year-old rapper be acting in the movie, but he will also be working alongside movie director Ian Edelman and STX Music Executive Jason Markey to produce American Sole: The Soundtrack Album, which may end up including an original song by Takeoff and/or Migos themselves.

Chairman of STXfilms Motion Picture Group, Adam Fogelson said of Offset joining production, “To have Offset joining our team is a dream scenario,” said Adam Fogelson, chairman of STXfilms Motion Picture Group. “Offset’s character is important to the storyline and we couldn’t be more excited to have him working with us behind the scenes as he works with Ian and the team at STX to help us define the sound of this film. We could not be in better hands.”

The movie has yet to announce a release date, but stay tuned for further updates on American Sole. Earlier this week, Cardi Bcalled off her divorce with Offset, much to the dismay of her fans.

