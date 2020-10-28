Virgil Abloh's Off-White brand has been collaborating with the like of the Jordan Brand for three years now. This partnership has proven to be incredibly fruitful over the years and earlier in 2020, the two came through with a "Metallic Silver" version of the 5, which dropped just in time for the NBA All-Star Weekend. Now, the two are back with yet another Air Jordan 5, this time in a "Sail" offering. The shoe is set to release on Thursday, October 29th, and as you would expect from an Off-White x Jordan Brand collab, it is already selling for well-above the retail price on StockX.

Pretty well every single size is currently going for more than three times the original value of the shoe, which was set at $250 USD. For instance, common sizes like 10 and 10.5 US are being sold for an average of $780 USD. From there, larger sizes like 12 and 13 are all marked up at $850 USD, while the cheapest size is a 6 US at $750 USD. For those with smaller feet, you will most likely have to pay over $1000 USD if you miss out on the retail drop.

This is a gorgeous yet unorthodox Air Jordan 5 colorway that contains a "Sail" upper with a hint of yellowing all the way throughout. The midsole of the sneaker is given a black paint job as the classic Jordan 5 shark teeth are red. Lastly, the tongue has an Off-White-inspired window cutout, all while bearing some silver 3M material with a red Jumpman logo in the middle.

Click here if you ended up missing out on this release and want to be able to secure yourself a pair.

Image via Nike

