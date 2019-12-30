Offset is, apparently, not new to being sued. He's faced plenty of lawsuits over the past two years alone and now, he has another to add onto the pile. According to TMZ, the rapper has an outstanding balance with Peter Marco of Extraordinary Jewels Beverly Hills and the jeweler is now taking Offset to court over it. Apparently, Offset's owed Marco nearly $50K since October 2018 after picking up a new piece. The invoice stated that Offset cleared off $63K of the $110K that he owed from the transaction.

Marco revealed that he had already reached out to Offset in early December through a letter sent by the jeweler's lawyer demanding for the remainder of the balance. The letter demanded that the rest of the invoice is paid within the next seven days otherwise legal action will be taken. Marco is now seeking to get the full amount in addition to attorney fees and interest. Additionally, Quality Control Music's COO Coach K is also listed in the lawsuit for whatever reason.

It's an unfortunate way to end the year but it doesn't seem like Offset would have any trouble actually paying off the invoice especially since he and Cardi B just scooped up their dream mansion on Christmas Eve.

Not Offset or Coach K has made any statements regarding the lawsuit.