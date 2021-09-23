Odell Beckham Jr. has been one of the best and most explosive wide receivers in the NFL for a few years now. While his stats have taken a bit of a hit since coming over to the Cleveland Browns, there is no doubt that he is still an integral part of the offense. His presence helps take the heat off of Jarvis Landry, and vice versa. The team is loaded with threats, and when OBJ is out there, the Browns are better off.

For the last year, the star wide out has been gone with an ACL injury. For months, he has been rehabbing and as the season has gone on, there have been questions about his playing status. Earlier today, he was taking a "we'll see" approach to it all, as you can see in the clip below.

Since speaking to reporters today, it appears as though his playing status for Sunday against the Chicago Bears has changed for the better. According to Jordan Schultz of ESPN, Odell will be in the lineup come Sunday, "barring any final setback." This should be music to the ears of Browns fans as their offense will now be firing on all cylinders.

Baker Mayfield has been playing solid football at quarterback this season and with OBJ on the sides of the field, we could see some magic as the Browns look to go 2-1.