Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. suffered, what appears to be, a serious knee injury during the team's dramatic 37-34 comeback victory over the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday.

Justin Casterline / Getty Images

The star wide receiver went down on the Browns' first pass attempt of the game. After an interception, he was injured attempting to tackle Darius Phillips. Browns' training staff escorted him to the locker room afterward.

Following the game, the team revealed Beckham will undergo an MRI, Monday morning.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski did not comment on the presumed severity of the injury: "I'm going to wait for the MRI before we know," he said. "I would not speculate."

Without Beckham, quarterback Baker Mayfield recovered from a tumultuous start to finish the game with five touchdowns, including a game-winning drive.

"I'd be lying to say that I was not beating myself up about it," Mayfield said, regarding Beckham's injury. "To go into halftime and see him, and I told him I love him, and he said, 'Go be great.' That was what he left me with to open up the second half. That was something I continued to remember throughout the second half."

The Browns are currently 5-2 in the AFC.

